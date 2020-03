Primary schools in England. English children have classes five days a week. They have classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are usually over at four o’clock and then the pupils go home. They never...

Английский язык

Primary schools in England. English children have classes five days a week. They have classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are usually over at four o’clock and then the pupils go home. They never have classes on Saturday and Sunday. Saturdays and Sundays are their days off. Schools in England have names, not numbers. They often get the names after the place where they are (Green Hill School, Cedar Grove School) or after some famous or important people (St. Mary School). At the age of five primary school children go to infant schools or infant classes where they spend two years till they are seven. In infant schools they spend much time outdoors. They play different games, run and jump. They sing songs, dance and play a lot. Infant pupils learn how to use money in their classroom shop. They look at the pictures in interesting books, draw pictures in pencil and colour them. They learn how to get on with other children. When children are seven they go to junior schools, where they spend four years till they are eleven. So in England children spend six years in primary school. When pupils are eleven or a little older primary school is over. Junior schools are real schools. The atmosphere is more formal in junior classes than in infant classes. Pupils sit in rows and follow a regular timetable. Their subjects are: English, Maths, History, Nature Study, Geography, Art, and Music. In junior schools swimming, P.E. and Religion are on the timetable too. But children spend a lot of time outdoors. They visit different museums and other famous and interesting places. Sometimes their teachers take them to London and other big cities. They walk and play a lot. In some primary schools children wear uniforms but in many primary schools they don’t. №13 Agree or disagree. 1.In england classes are usually over at three. 2.england children usually have no classes on Saturday. 3.At the age of 4 children go to infant schools. 4.children learn how to get on with other pupils there. 5.Infant classes are very formal. 6.Junior schools are real schools. 7.When children are 10.they go to lunior schools. Пожалуйста по скорее!!!! И где не правильно напишите правильно!!!!! Поскорее!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

