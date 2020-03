Прочитай текст и выбери правильный ответ: верно (1-True);неверно(2-False); в тексте не ска??ано (3-Not stated). Hello! My name is Fred. I've got a large family. My father is a pilot. My mother is a doctor. I've got a little bro...

Английский язык

Прочитай текст и выбери правильный ответ: верно (1-True);неверно(2-False); в тексте не ска??ано (3-Not stated). Hello! My name is Fred. I've got a large family. My father is a pilot. My mother is a doctor. I've got a little brother,Bob.He is not a pupil. He is three. My aunt is a teacher. Her husband is a driver. My cousin Mary is a student. I want to be an engineer,and my little brother wants to be a photographer. I like my family very much.

Автор: Гость