Прочитай текст u выполни задание. Last week Ann was sitting at her desk, listening to the 'teacher. Suddenly she felt awful. She had a bad headache and felt very hot. When she got home she took her temperature. It was very hig...

Английский язык

Прочитай текст u выполни задание. Last week Ann was sitting at her desk, listening to the 'teacher. Suddenly she felt awful. She had a bad headache and felt very hot. When she got home she took her temperature. It was very high. Ann went to bed and fell asleep. When her mother came home, she called the doctor. He examined Ann and asked her a lot of questions. Then he said that it was the flu. He told Ann to take some medicine three times a day and to stay in bed for four or five days. When Ann's father came home from work, he bought the medicine for her. It was not very pleasant to take it, but Ann followed the doctor's advice. Two days later she felt better. She stayed in bed for four days. On the fifth day she was well again. On the sixth day she returned to school. Расположи следующие предложения в соответствии c содержанием текста. Занеси твои варианты ответов в таблицу., a) Two days later she felt better. b) Ann's temperature was very high. c) Ann's father bought the medicine for her. d) She had a bad headache. e) On the sixth day she returned to school. f) The doctor examined Ann. g) Ann was at the lesson. h) Her mother came home. i) Ann followed the doctor's advice. j) Ann felt very hot.

Автор: Гость