Прочитай, вставляя глаголы в скобки. was,crossed, climbed, reached, landed, walked, followed. Our ship ( ) at Deep Bay. We ( ) the Snake River to Crater lake. we ( ) the lake on a raft. The we ( ) through the Haunted Forest. ...
Английский язык
Прочитай, вставляя глаголы в скобки. was,crossed, climbed, reached, landed, walked, followed. Our ship ( ) at Deep Bay. We ( ) the Snake River to Crater lake. we ( ) the lake on a raft. The we ( ) through the Haunted Forest. we ( ) Redbeard's castle. Some pirates chased us, but we escaped and ( ) Icy Mountain. The treasure ( ) in a cave.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) landed 2) followed 3) crossed 4) walked 5) reached 6) climbed 7) was Пожалуйста
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Русский язык
Геометрия
Через точку В трапеции АВСД(ВС параллельна АД) проведена прямая НВ, перпендикуляр??а плоскости (АВС), а через точку С - прямая СК, параллельна прям...
Английский язык
Перевидите: The Third Sunday in June Father s day is the day when children give greeting cards and presents to their fathers