Английский язык

Прочитай, вставляя глаголы в скобки. was,crossed, climbed, reached, landed, walked, followed. Our ship ( ) at Deep Bay. We ( ) the Snake River to Crater lake. we ( ) the lake on a raft. The we ( ) through the Haunted Forest. we ( ) Redbeard's castle. Some pirates chased us, but we escaped and ( ) Icy Mountain. The treasure ( ) in a cave.

