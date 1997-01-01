Прочитайте резюме и вставьте заголовки, соответствующие каждому разделу (два заг??ловка лишние) marital status referees employment history permanent address title hobbies and interests skills surname qualificat...

Английский язык

Прочитайте резюме и вставьте заголовки, соответствующие каждому разделу (два заг??ловка лишние) marital status referees employment history permanent address title hobbies and interests skills surname qualifications date of birth Toni Carter a_ _ _ Full name: Toni (Antonella) Carter b _ _ _ 14/02/78 Permanent Linden Cottage Address: 88 Whitecross Road Rickwood HERTS WD3 8KY Tel./Fax (01923) 0845841 E-mail: Carter [email#160;protected] c. .... Single d. .... 1997-2000 University of South Nottingham BSc Business Studies (2.1). 1994-96 Dr Chalmer’s Sixth Form College: “A” levels in Italian (A), Mathematics (B). Biology (B) e. .... Word-processing. Clean driving licence. Languages: Bilingual English/Italian f. ... January 2001 - present Kilt Corner. Rickwood: Assistant Manager After three months as a shop assistant I was appointed Assistant Manager. I deputize for the Manager in her absence and am in charge of seven other staff August — December 2000 La Sorpresa Italian Restaurant: part-time waitress I combined this with a word-processing and spreadsheet course, g. ... Soccer: At university I was captain of the women´s soccer team. Playing the cello. Member of SN Chamber orchestra. South-east Asia. I developed a much broader awareness of other cultures and ways of life. I did various short-term jobs including being a nanny, cook, and waitress. h. .... Catriona Flynn Manager, Kilt Comer, Gorton Street, Rickwood Dr Phil March Senior Lecturer, Dept of Business Studies, University of South Nottingham, Nottingham

