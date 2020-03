Прочитай тексты и ответь на вопросы. 1) I see Rex. Rex is a dog. It is red and big. Rex is a good dog. - What is it? -Is Rex a cat? -Is Rex red? - Is Rex big? - Is Rex a good dog or a bad dog? 2) We see Spotty. Spotty is a ...

Английский язык

Прочитай тексты и ответь на вопросы. 1) I see Rex. Rex is a dog. It is red and big. Rex is a good dog. - What is it? -Is Rex a cat? -Is Rex red? - Is Rex big? - Is Rex a good dog or a bad dog? 2) We see Spotty. Spotty is a sheep. It is black and little. Spotty is not a bad sheep. It is good. - What is it? - Is Spotty dog or a sheep? - Is it black - Is it big? - Is it good or bad?

