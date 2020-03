Произношение русскими буквами lyn:i'm really enjoying this picnic,aren't you? And it's so beautiful here!Look at these tiny blue flowers!Let's take some home. Tom:Lyn!Don't do that!I'm surprised at you! Lyn:What? Tom:Look...

Английский язык

Произношение русскими буквами lyn:i'm really enjoying this picnic,aren't you? And it's so beautiful here!Look at these tiny blue flowers!Let's take some home. Tom:Lyn!Don't do that!I'm surprised at you! Lyn:What? Tom:Look at the sign.You mustn't pict wild flowers. Lyn:Why not?l only wanted to take a few... Tom:But others can't enjoy them if you take them home. Lyn:Sorry,i didn't think of that.I won't do it again.Hey ,let's go and freed an apple to that horse oven there. Tom:Are you kidding?The sign says you mustn't freed the animals. Lyn:Really?Why is that? Tom:Well, i guess you might freed them something that is harmful to them. Lyn:Well,i suppose you're right. Tom:Right then ,let's go for a walk.Come on, hurry up! Lyn:Er.....wait a minute,Tom.... Tom:Why?...... Lyn:Is this your emtry crisp packet?Pick it up, please!We must follow the Country Code ,Tom,remeber?

