Проверьте пожалуйста!!!! Очень надо Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. I was very interested to read your news. How are you doing?I'm good. I'm sorry, I didn't write. In your letter you asked me about preferences in TV sh...

Английский язык
Проверьте пожалуйста!!!! Очень надо Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. I was very interested to read your news. How are you doing?I'm good. I'm sorry, I didn't write. In your letter you asked me about preferences in TV shows. Of course, I love the series and watch them often. The last series, l had a look called "the Big Bang Theory" is a very interesting and funny show. Be sure to look at it. I think you'll like it. Sorry, I have to go now. With love, Max
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. It was very interesting for me to read your news. How are you doing? I'm fine. I'm sorry, I haven't written. In your letter you asked me about my preferences in TV shows. Of course, I love serials and watch them often. The last serials, l watched called The Big Bang Theory was a very interesting and funny show. Be sure to see it. I think you'll like it. Sorry, I have to go now. With love, Max
