Проверьте пожалуйста!!!! Очень надо Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. I was very interested to read your news. How are you doing?I'm good. I'm sorry, I didn't write. In your letter you asked me about preferences in TV sh...

Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. It was very interesting for me to read your news. How are you doing? I'm fine. I'm sorry, I haven't written. In your letter you asked me about my preferences in TV shows. Of course, I love serials and watch them often. The last serials, l watched called The Big Bang Theory was a very interesting and funny show. Be sure to see it. I think you'll like it. Sorry, I have to go now. With love, Max