Проверьте пожалуйста!!!! Очень надо Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. I was very interested to read your news. How are you doing?I'm good. I'm sorry, I didn't write. In your letter you asked me about preferences in TV sh...
Английский язык
Проверьте пожалуйста!!!! Очень надо Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. I was very interested to read your news. How are you doing?I'm good. I'm sorry, I didn't write. In your letter you asked me about preferences in TV shows. Of course, I love the series and watch them often. The last series, l had a look called "the Big Bang Theory" is a very interesting and funny show. Be sure to look at it. I think you'll like it. Sorry, I have to go now. With love, Max
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Dear, Alex. Thank you for your letter. It was very interesting for me to read your news. How are you doing? I'm fine. I'm sorry, I haven't written. In your letter you asked me about my preferences in TV shows. Of course, I love serials and watch them often. The last serials, l watched called The Big Bang Theory was a very interesting and funny show. Be sure to see it. I think you'll like it. Sorry, I have to go now. With love, Max
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Алгебра
Двое рабочих изготовили по 100 деталей каждый. Из общего числа изготовленных детал??й 70 оказались первого сорта, остальные – второго. Сколько дета...
Алгебра