Английский язык

Put questions to the sentences. Begin with the word given in brackets. 1. I have been to Riga. (Have) - 2. Last summer they visited his little farm. (When) - 3. My friends are going to travel by bike. (How) - 4. Next month the doctor will go abroad. (Who) - 5. Look! The little boy is crying. (Why) - 6. This unusual concert takes place in the open-air theatre. (Where) -

Автор: Гость