Put questions to the sentences. Begin with the word given in brackets. 1. I have been to Riga. (Have) - 2. Last summer they visited his little farm. (When) - 3. My friends are going to travel by bike. (How) - 4. Next month the doctor will go abroad. (Who) - 5. Look! The little boy is crying. (Why) - 6. This unusual concert takes place in the open-air theatre. (Where) -
1) Have you ever been to Riga? 2) When did they visit his little farm? 3) How your friends are going to travel? 4) Who will go abroad next month? 5) Why the little boy is crying? 6) Where does this unusual concert take place?
