Put the verb in the proper tense 1. She ( to come ) yet. 2. They ( to read ) this story last week. 3. We ( to go ) to the theatre this month. 4. They ever ( to play ) tennis? 5. She ( to help ) her mother every day. 6. K...
Английский язык
Put the verb in the proper tense 1. She ( to come ) yet. 2. They ( to read ) this story last week. 3. We ( to go ) to the theatre this month. 4. They ever ( to play ) tennis? 5. She ( to help ) her mother every day. 6. Kate never ( to be) to the USA. 7. Tom usually ( to wake ) early? 8. When you ( to return ) yesterday ? 9. I ( to live ) here for 20 years. 10. I ( to spend ) next summer in the country.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.hasnt came 2.read 3.went 5.helps 6.has never been 7.does Tom wake 8.did you return 9.have lived 10.will spend
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Два велосипедиста движутся на встречу друг другу. Скорость одного из них 13 км/ч, а ??корость другого - 14 км/ч. Сейчас между ними 10 км. Какое рас...
Английский язык
Помогите срочно! Помогите мне найти текст the cat that wanted to go home! либо на английском либо на русском !
Литература