Put the verb in the proper tense 1. She ( to come ) yet. 2. They ( to read ) this story last week. 3. We ( to go ) to the theatre this month. 4. They ever ( to play ) tennis? 5. She ( to help ) her mother every day. 6. K...

Английский язык

Put the verb in the proper tense 1. She ( to come ) yet. 2. They ( to read ) this story last week. 3. We ( to go ) to the theatre this month. 4. They ever ( to play ) tennis? 5. She ( to help ) her mother every day. 6. Kate never ( to be) to the USA. 7. Tom usually ( to wake ) early? 8. When you ( to return ) yesterday ? 9. I ( to live ) here for 20 years. 10. I ( to spend ) next summer in the country.

Автор: Гость