Английский язык

Put the verbs in brackets into the past perfect or the past perfect continuous. Use only full forms (e.g.: had gone, had been playing, etc.). A: Mum was really angry with me. B: I know. She Ответ (clean) the house all morning when you stepped in with those muddy shoes. A: Did Sally help you with the dinner party last night? B: No, we Ответ (prepare) everything by the time she got home. A: Why was Tracy so happy to see her uncle? B: She Ответ (not/see) him for eight months. A: Was Jenny upset that I called her so late? B: No, she Ответ (not/go) to bed yet. A: Lisa was exhausted yesterday. B: I know. She Ответ (study) for history exam all day.

