6. Put in the preposition where necessary. out of through along over across at on in to past 1. Helen is studying law _______ university. 2. I like getting up early _______ the morning. 3. We went to Italy _______ last sum...

Английский язык

6. Put in the preposition where necessary. out of through along over across at on in to past 1. Helen is studying law _______ university. 2. I like getting up early _______ the morning. 3. We went to Italy _______ last summer. 4. The concert is _______ 22 November. 5. Are you going away ______ the weekend? 6. Goodbye! I’ll see you ______ a few days. 7. Let’s meet ______ 7.30 tomorrow evening. 8. Jane is going ______ France next week. 9. We got _____ the bus in Princes Street. 10. A bird flew intothe room ______ a window. 11. Let’s go for a walk ______ the river. 12. They walked______ me without speaking. 13. The boy swam ______ the river. 14. A man came ______ the house and got into a car. 15. The plane flew _____ the mountains.

Автор: Гость