Put the verbs into the Present Perfect Tense. 1) I _____ already _____ the bananas. (to eat) 2)He _____ just _____ back from London. (to come) 3)They _____ never _____ this film. (to see) 4)_____ you ever _____ to Paris? (t...

Английский язык
Put the verbs into the Present Perfect Tense. 1) I _____ already _____ the bananas. (to eat) 2)He _____ just _____ back from London. (to come) 3)They _____ never _____ this film. (to see) 4)_____ you ever _____ to Paris? (to be) 5)My cat _____ _____ his milk yet. (not to drink) 6)_____ Ann ____- tge carpet yet? (to clean)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I have already eaten the bananas. 2. He has just come back from London. 3. They have never seen this film. 4. Have you ever been to Paris. 5. My cat hasn't drunk his milk yet. 6. Has Ann cleaned the carpet yet?
