Put the verbs into the Present Perfect Tense. 1) I _____ already _____ the bananas. (to eat) 2)He _____ just _____ back from London. (to come) 3)They _____ never _____ this film. (to see) 4)_____ you ever _____ to Paris? (t...

Английский язык

Put the verbs into the Present Perfect Tense. 1) I _____ already _____ the bananas. (to eat) 2)He _____ just _____ back from London. (to come) 3)They _____ never _____ this film. (to see) 4)_____ you ever _____ to Paris? (to be) 5)My cat _____ _____ his milk yet. (not to drink) 6)_____ Ann ____- tge carpet yet? (to clean)

Автор: Гость