Put the words in the correct order 1) sweater is my where red 2) do you what like sport 3) is from your friend where 4) did you where night go last 5) is it who 6) is time it what 7) much you how for pay it did 8) is man that w...
Английский язык
Put the words in the correct order 1) sweater is my where red 2) do you what like sport 3) is from your friend where 4) did you where night go last 5) is it who 6) is time it what 7) much you how for pay it did 8) is man that who 9) is your birthday when 10) old how brother is your
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) where is my red sweater 2) what sport do you like 3) where is your friend from 4) where did you go last night 5)who is it 6)what time is it 7)how mush did you pay for it 8)who is that man 9)when is your birthday 10)how old is your brother
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Русский язык
Помогите!!!! 1. Его упрашивали (в) продолжени... недели. Мать, конечно, плакала (Наб.). 2. (В) след (за) тем странное равнодушие охватило его (Би...