Put the words in the correct order 1) sweater is my where red 2) do you what like sport 3) is from your friend where 4) did you where night go last 5) is it who 6) is time it what 7) much you how for pay it did 8) is man that w...

Английский язык

Put the words in the correct order 1) sweater is my where red 2) do you what like sport 3) is from your friend where 4) did you where night go last 5) is it who 6) is time it what 7) much you how for pay it did 8) is man that who 9) is your birthday when 10) old how brother is your

Автор: Гость