Раскройте скобки As women in those days seldom (work)15 for newspapers Elizabeth (give)16 a pen name. She (choose)17 "Nellie Bly", the name of a song which everyone (sing1)18 at the time. And it wasn't long before Nellie Bly t...

Английский язык
Раскройте скобки As women in those days seldom (work)15 for newspapers Elizabeth (give)16 a pen name. She (choose)17 "Nellie Bly", the name of a song which everyone (sing1)18 at the time. And it wasn't long before Nellie Bly the reporter (know)19 as well as the song. With her pen she (try)20 (help)21 the poor and (fight)22 for them writing stories. But her best story was what she (make)23 out of her own life. She (show)24 that the pen really is mightier than the sword and she (lead)25 the way for women into journalism.
15worked 16was given 17chose 18were singing 19was known 20tried 21to help 22fought 23made 24showed 25led
