Раскройте скобки, употребив глаголы в нужной форме (Present Simple или Present Continuous) 1) The river Nile (to flow) into Mediterranean. 2) Ron is in London at the moment. He (to stay) at the Hilton Hotel. He usually (to st...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребив глаголы в нужной форме (Present Simple или Present Continuous) 1) The river Nile (to flow) into Mediterranean. 2) Ron is in London at the moment. He (to stay) at the Hilton Hotel. He usually (to stay) there when he's in London. 3) I (to stay) with John for a few weeks until my flat’s ready. 4) My sister (to wear) really craszy clothes. 5) Just listen to that noise! What on earth (to go) on out there? 6) Ruth (to learn) English now because she (to like) learning languages and she (to want) to impress everybody. 7) Listen to that man! You (to understand) what language he (to speak)? 8) Your English (to get) better? — Yes, I (to think) so. 9) We (to know) he never (to take) risks. 10) Don't disturb him. He just (to work) at his English.

