Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous или в Present 1) The ....(to cook ) dinner when the earthquake .....( to shake) the town 2)The fire ....( to destroy) most of the buildings while he ..... (to sleep) ...
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous или в Present 1) The ....(to cook ) dinner when the earthquake .....( to shake) the town 2)The fire ....( to destroy) most of the buildings while he ..... (to sleep) 3) When they ... ( to travel) around the country they ...( to see) a totnado 4)The girl ....( to shake) with laughter when her mother ....( to come) in 5) It ....(to rain) heavily when she .... (to leave) the house 6)where .... you ....(to stand) when you .... ( hear) a scream ? 7) where we..... ( to find) the puppy it .....( to shake) like a leaf 8) He .....( to write ) about disasters when i ....( to phone ) him
1) They ....(were cooking ) dinner when the earthquake .....( shook) the town. 2) The fire ....( destroyed) most of the buildings while he ..... (was sleeping). 3) When they ... ( were travelling) around the country they ...( saw) a tornado. 4) The girl ....(was shaking) with laughter when her mother ....( came) in. 5) It ....(was raining) heavily when she .... ( left) the house. 6) Where were you ....(standing) when you .... ( heard) the scream? 7) When we..... ( found) the puppy it .....( was shaking) like a leaf. 8) He .....(was writing ) about disasters when I phoned him.
