Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous или в Present 1) The ....(to cook ) dinner when the earthquake .....( to shake) the town 2)The fire ....( to destroy) most of the buildings while he ..... (to sleep) ...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous или в Present 1) The ....(to cook ) dinner when the earthquake .....( to shake) the town 2)The fire ....( to destroy) most of the buildings while he ..... (to sleep) 3) When they ... ( to travel) around the country they ...( to see) a totnado 4)The girl ....( to shake) with laughter when her mother ....( to come) in 5) It ....(to rain) heavily when she .... (to leave) the house 6)where .... you ....(to stand) when you .... ( hear) a scream ? 7) where we..... ( to find) the puppy it .....( to shake) like a leaf 8) He .....( to write ) about disasters when i ....( to phone ) him

Автор: Гость