Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple 9.I (not to sleep) in the daytime. 10. She (not to drink) coffe after lunch. 11. We (not to watch) TV in the morning.

Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple 9.I (not to sleep) in the daytime. 10. She (not to drink) coffe after lunch. 11. We (not to watch) TV in the morning.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I dont sleep in the daytime. She doesnt drink coffe after launch We dont watch TV in the morning
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Вставьте пропущенные тук вы и знаки препинания, раскройте скобки. 1.Св..ркнула молния и лишь(?) м..инуту спустя загр..емел гром. 2.Не о чем не ...
Ответить
Физика
Сколько граммов стали можно нагреть на 20 °С, сообщив ей количество теплоты 1500 Дж
Ответить
Математика
Сравни и поставь знак: 9м 7дм 5см....9м- 6м 98см
Ответить
Английский язык
1. The runner is anxious _____ his success in the competition. a) of b) about c) at d) on 2. Your criticisms are not applicable _____ the sub...
Ответить
Химия
Осуществите превращение Mg(OH)2 = x = MgCO3 = MgO = Mg(NO3)2
Ответить