Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple 9.I (not to sleep) in the daytime. 10. She (not to drink) coffe after lunch. 11. We (not to watch) TV in the morning.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I dont sleep in the daytime. She doesnt drink coffe after launch We dont watch TV in the morning
