Рассказ. на английском о красной площади

Red SquareКрасная площадь Red Square is a central city square in Moscow, the capital of Russia. It is always open to visitors and tourists love taking pictures there. Along with the Kremlin, which is a former royal fortress and current residence of the President, Red Square is on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List from 1990. In fact, Red Square separates the Kremlin from the historic merchant quarter called Kitai-gorod. Moscow major streets also originate from Red Square. The name of the square comes from the color of the bricks around it. Many famous Russian artists pictured the square in their works. Among them Vasily Surikov and Viktor Vasnetsov. Red Square has a rich history. It used to be Moscow’s main marketplace. It was also the place for important public ceremonies. Particularly, a coronation for Russian tsars took place at Red Square. Today the square is surrounded by many significant buildings, such as Lenin’s Mausoleum, glorious Saint Basil’s Cathedral, the palaces and towers of the Kremlin, GUM – the main department store of the Soviet Union, the restored Kazan Cathedral, the State Historical Museum and several other objects. The only monument on the square is a bronze statue of Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky. They once helped to clear Moscow from the Polish invaders. Every winter Red Square hosts a large and merry ice-rink, where residents and visitors of the capital can skate. The square also serves as a venue for high-profile concerts. Such celebrities as Paul McCartney, Shakira, Linkin Park, Scorpions have already performed there Если помог лайк:3