Рассказ про енотов на английском языке про

Английский язык
Рассказ про енотов на английском языке про
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Raccoons (lat. Procyon) — genus of carnivorous mammals of the family Coonskin. Members of the genus are inhabitants of America. In Eurasia and, in particular, in Russia the only species of introduced raccoon-poloskun.   In Russia, the raccoon was originally known for the pelts, which were called "generovani fur" because animal with a striped tail reminds genette. Later this name changed into "Genet" or a raccoon. The English name raccoon, and borrowed in some other languages, comes from bogatenkova language — one of languages of the American Indians, where the raccoon called ärähkun, from ärähkuněm, which means "scratches with hands"; in many European and Asian languages, the raccoon is literally called "bear-poloskun", "washing bear". Latin (of Greek origin), the name Procyon means "before the dog", "before the dog"; it also refers to the star Procyon in the constellation Canis minor.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Найдите в текчте союзы
Ответить
Математика
Туристам надо проплыть 270 км первые 160 км они проплыли со скоростью 8 км/ч а остальн??й путь со скоростью 10 км/ч за какое время туристы проплыли...
Ответить
Математика
3 4 6 9=2 раставить знаки
Ответить
Биология
Какое вещество содержит секвойя
Ответить
Физика
Решите задачу заранее спасибо:А3 Вычислите архимедову силу,которая действует на медную деталь обьёмом 0,2 м в кубе ,погружённую в воду (Плотность в...
Ответить