Рассказ про ворон в англии на англиском языке

The medieval atmosphere of the fortress expressive complement of the legendary ravens of the tower, many hundreds of generations of which live on his lawn. The ravens that roam the tower and not simple. It's the Royal bird, the descendants of the crow, who christened the name of the hated Edward, day in and day fought with Lord Mortimer, a prisoner in one of the basement. Tower ravens on the protection of the British monarchy. They live here a long time ago, and on the legal position passed from the moment when, according to legend, king Charles II issued a decree that six ravens, plus a reserve should be maintained constantly, because the English monarchy will stand as long as the tower is not transferred these ominous birds. However, during the Second World war, only one survived the crows, but the tower, as is known, survived. Due to the fact that in captivity, the crows do not breed, the number of birds occasionally have to refill. However, this is not done often. Because these birds are long-lived and can live more than 20 human years. For the maintenance of bird funding and full-time caretaker feeds them with food that will certainly contain raw meat.