Расставьте слова в нужном порядке и запишите предложением. 1) library / of / Sir / was/ books / Thomas / the / collecting / and / Bodley / fond / helped 2) the/ use/ over / all/ students/ books/ from / these/ world 3)Britain...

Английский язык
Расставьте слова в нужном порядке и запишите предложением. 1) library / of / Sir / was/ books / Thomas / the / collecting / and / Bodley / fond / helped 2) the/ use/ over / all/ students/ books/ from / these/ world 3)Britain / second/ is largest/ it/ library/ in/ the
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Sir Thomas Bodley was collecting books of fond helped the library 2)Students from all  the world use over these books 3)it is second largest library in the Britain
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Выписать из "Горе от ума" 6-7 ссп с разными смысловыми отношениями
Ответить
Английский язык
Придумай предложения со словами cheese, cabbage, coffee, carrots, cake, ham, potatoes, bananas, tea, oranges.
Ответить
Українська мова
Скласти тлумачний словничок (5 слів) власне української лексики
Ответить
Русский язык
Выполнить синтактический разбор предложения( Кисти ярко- красные вянущих рябин.)
Ответить
Математика
-2(3c+4)-(6c+3)раскроите скобки и приведите подобные слагаемые
Ответить