Расставьте слова в нужном порядке и запишите предложением. 1) library / of / Sir / was/ books / Thomas / the / collecting / and / Bodley / fond / helped 2) the/ use/ over / all/ students/ books/ from / these/ world 3)Britain / second/ is largest/ it/ library/ in/ the
1)Sir Thomas Bodley was collecting books of fond helped the library 2)Students from all the world use over these books 3)it is second largest library in the Britain
