Английский язык
Read and complete the sentences. 1. The boats have views of... 2. There are around 6,000 people on.... 3. Their lives are... 4. There are boat rides for... 5. The restaurant is a.... Помогите пожалуйста!
1. the city 2. this country 3. very clever 4. tourists 5. very expensive for me
