Read and complete the sentences. 1. The boats have views of... 2. There are around 6,000 people on.... 3. Their lives are... 4. There are boat rides for... 5. The restaurant is a.... Помогите пожалуйста!
Английский язык
Read and complete the sentences. 1. The boats have views of... 2. There are around 6,000 people on.... 3. Their lives are... 4. There are boat rides for... 5. The restaurant is a.... Помогите пожалуйста!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. the city 2. this country 3. very clever 4. tourists 5. very expensive for me
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Математика
Математика