Read and complete the sentences. 1. The boats have views of... 2. There are around 6,000 people on.... 3. Their lives are... 4. There are boat rides for... 5. The restaurant is a.... Помогите пожалуйста!

Английский язык

Read and complete the sentences. 1. The boats have views of... 2. There are around 6,000 people on.... 3. Their lives are... 4. There are boat rides for... 5. The restaurant is a.... Помогите пожалуйста!

Автор: Гость