Read John's school timetable and mark the sentences T(True) or F (Fales) 1 John does maths on Monday,Wednesday,Thursday and Friday .......... 2 The IT is at 2.30-3.30 on Wednesday .......... 3 John does four P.E. lessons a w...

Read John's school timetable and mark the sentences T(True) or F (Fales) 1 John does maths on Monday,Wednesday,Thursday and Friday .......... 2 The IT is at 2.30-3.30 on Wednesday .......... 3 John does four P.E. lessons a week ......... 4 The geography lessons are on Monday,Tuesday and Thursday ........ 5 John has five mu sic lessons a week ....... помогите!
1) True 2) False 3) True 4) False 5) False
