Read text Bolat I live in a small flat with my parents and a sister. My father is a teacher. He doesn't earn much. My mother is a housewife. She can't find a job. I have a granny who looks after us. My sister and I go to ordi...

Английский язык

Read text Bolat I live in a small flat with my parents and a sister. My father is a teacher. He doesn't earn much. My mother is a housewife. She can't find a job. I have a granny who looks after us. My sister and I go to ordinary school. We usually get there by bus. At school we wear uniform. At home we have a small cat "Blacky". My lify is boring. Ask and answer the questions about Bolat. EXAMPLE he/live/in a small flat? Would he live in a small flat? No, he wouldn't. He would live in a big house. 1) his mother/stay/at home? 2) he and his sister/go to/ordinary school? 3) he and his sister/wear/uniform? 4) his granny/look/after them? 5) his life/be/boring?

Автор: Гость