Read text Bolat I live in a small flat with my parents and a sister. My father is a teacher. He doesn't earn much. My mother is a housewife. She can't find a job. I have a granny who looks after us. My sister and I go to ordi...

Read text Bolat I live in a small flat with my parents and a sister. My father is a teacher. He doesn't earn much. My mother is a housewife. She can't find a job. I have a granny who looks after us. My sister and I go to ordinary school. We usually get there by bus. At school we wear uniform. At home we have a small cat "Blacky". My lify is boring. Ask and answer the questions about Bolat. EXAMPLE he/live/in a small flat? Would he live in a small flat? No, he wouldn't. He would live in a big house. 1) his mother/stay/at home? 2) he and his sister/go to/ordinary school? 3) he and his sister/wear/uniform? 4) his granny/look/after them? 5) his life/be/boring?
1) Does his mother stay at home? Yes, she does. His mother is a housewife. She can't find a job. 2) Do he and his sister go to ordinary school? Yes, they do. His sister and he go to ordinary school. 3) Do he and his sister wear uniform? Yes, they do. At school they wear uniform. 4) Does his granny look after them? Yes, she does. G ranny looks after them. 5) Is his life boring? Yes, it is. His life is boring?
