Read the rule. Then fill in: much, many. We use (how) many with countable nouns. How many carrots have we got? Not many. We use (how) much with uncountable nouns. How much rice have we got? Not much. 1) "How many oranges are t...

Read the rule. Then fill in: much, many. We use (how) many with countable nouns. How many carrots have we got? Not many. We use (how) much with uncountable nouns. How much rice have we got? Not much. 1) "How many oranges are there?" "Not..." 2) "How ... rice is there?" "Not ... ." 3) "How ... potatoes are there?" "Not ... ." 4) "How ... biscuits are there" "Not ... ." 5) "How ... milk is there?" "Not ... ." 6) "How ... apples are there?" "Not..."
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. many 2. much much 3. many many 4. many many 5. much much 6, many many
