Read the text and fill in the gaps transforming capitalized words. There (be) around twenty hundred types of bees in the world. The (small) kinds of bees are up to 0,2 mm high. The (large) bees are up to 40 mm high. Honey bee...

Английский язык

Read the text and fill in the gaps transforming capitalized words. There (be) around twenty hundred types of bees in the world. The (small) kinds of bees are up to 0,2 mm high. The (large) bees are up to 40 mm high. Honey bees live in (family) called clusters. In one cluster there live about twenty thousand bees. In a cluster there (be) only one queen, hundreds of drones and thousands of work-(woman). The queen is the only mother for the cluster. Drones are male bees and they (not have) stings. During the flight a bee makes 350 - 435 wing (move) per second. A bee flight is 3 to 10 km. The bees have to visit about 4 min flowers to gather nectar for (make) 1 kilo of honey. За неясные слова,сообщайте мне.Напишу правильно,текст очень большой.За первый ответ делаю "лучший ответ"

Автор: Гость