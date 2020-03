Ребят помогите кто может) Напишите письмо другу на английском про свои каникулы, например; куда ездил, где ночевал, с кем проводил время и как ты провёл свою последнюю ночь, письмо должно быть около 200 слов,заранее спасибо)

Гость: Гость:

Rest in the summer I did not start as soon as it arrived. I am a student of this "summer I started" at the end of June, after passing all exams. June 19, 2015, 15 pm Moscow time, my sister gave birth. Came to light one small miracle my nephew)) we called him Artem. After graduation, I was planning to go to Moscow, to his best friend at work, but stayed at home and the remaining 2 months of summer spent at home with his sister. I was entrusted to a newborn baby, to watch and care for him, I was very happy. You could say that my summer is over boring, because I was always at home, but it is not. I was having fun with his sister, a nephew and girlfriend. Despite the cries of the baby, I was comfortable and fun this summer. Relax and have fun we managed only 1 time. We went to rest on the Black Sea, we stayed there for 4 days. So I spent my summer, not the rich, but it was good