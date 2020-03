Ребят,помогите сделать,кто хорошо понимает, нужно переделать письмо по плану в зе??еной рамочке, пожалуйста!!!

Гость: Гость:

Dear Sirs! I'm writing to complain about an MP3 player which I bought in February. This morning it finally arrived and...it doesn't work! Moreover, it took more then five weeks to come and on your website it said that the delivery would take two or three days!!! I feel that in the future you should improve your service! I think I should receive my money back! Yours faithfully James Godfrey.