Reconstruct the dialogue and get ready to act it out in class

Английский язык
Reconstruct the dialogue and get ready to act it out in class
-Good morning, madam. Can I help you? -Yes. I'm looking for some comfortable red plarform shoes. -How about these? They're very comfortable. -Could I try them on in a size 38,please. -Of course. Here you are. -Oh,the left shoe is a bit tight. Could I try a larger size? -I'll just see if we have them in a larger size. Yes, here we are. How's that? -Oh,that's much better. How much are they? -5000 roubles. -That's fine. I'll take them,please.
