Рeфeрат про eду на английском языке

Гость: Гость:

Food is a fuel for our body and a source of pleasure at the same time. It gives energy for the whole day, especially if it is healthy and nutritious. The common nutrients, which humans receive from food, are proteins, vitamins, minerals, fats and carbohydrates. However, some people refuse to eat animal meat, fish, dairy or other products. Thus, they cut out several nutrients from their ration. Different factors influence on people’s choice to eat or not to eat certain types of food. These factors can be religious, cultural, health and, of course, taste dependant. Advertising also provides some social impact on people’s choice of food. Modern society is used to buy easy-to-prepare and ready-to-go food, whereas our grandparents preferred to spend hours cooking something delicious. Why would someone buy lots of ingredients to cook a meal, when there is a number of frozen food, which simply needs heating? The problem with such food is that it is usually bad for health. It contains lots of preservatives, artificial flavourings, colorants, sugar and high fat. Other health threatening food is fast food. This industry is the largest in the world nowadays, as advertising runs aimed campaign. Fast food has become a part of culture in some Western countries and leads to growing child obesity. Many doctors advice to cut out such food from daily ration. There are lots of dishes, which are healthier and tastier than fast food. These dishes usually refer to certain cuisines. Cuisine is a specific set of cooking traditions characteristic to different countries or cultures. One of the most delicious and gastronomic cuisines in the world is French cuisine. It is known for many rich sauces, variety of cheese and wine. An important part of food preparation in France is an aesthetic setting. Another famous cuisine is the Italian, which is rather old and heavily influenced by several cultures, including Greek, Etruscan and Roman. Italian cuisine is rather simple and uses mainly cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers and olive oil. This cuisine also sticks to an eye-appealing presentation. Japanese cuisine is based mainly on rice dishes and raw fish. The traditional Japanese dishes are soup miso and tempura. Chinese cuisine is thousands years old. It is known for the variety of cooking techniques and unparalleled range of ingredients. In their daily ration Chinese people use lots of rice, noodles and soybeans. Indian cuisine is well-known for the variety of fragrant spices. There are many other worthy cuisines in the world, such as Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Argentinean, African, Polish, etc. Unlike fast food culture, all these cuisines are based on healthy nutrition.