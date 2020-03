Розповідь по англійськи про канікули в літньому таборі

Гость: Гость:

This summer I was in the camp. I was there for 3 weeks. There were many interesting things in the camp. Every morning we did exercises. Then we had our breakfast. After it we cleaned our rooms and territory of our camp. Then we went to the sea. When we returned to the camp we had dinner. After it we slept for 2 hours. Then we went to different sections. In the evening we had supper and went to the disco. At 10 o'clock we went to sleep.