Say what these people had done by the time it started raining. Example: Mr Robinson/to put his car into the garage. Mr Robinson had put his car into the garage by the time it started raining. 1) Larry/to leave his office 2) ...

1. Larry had left his office by the time it started raining. 2. Bobby had gotten on a bus by the time it started raining. 3. Mr Newman had come into the shop by the time it started raining. 4. The Trembles had finished supper by the time it started raining. 5. Jane had sent an e-mail to her friend by the time it started raining. 6. Lizzy had bought a new swimsuit by the time it started raining. 7. Mrs Mole had started working in the garden by the time it started raining. 8. Sharon had cleaned up the windows by the time it started raining. 9. Rose had driven home by the time it started raining. 10. The Wilsons had spent an hour in the park by the time it started raining.