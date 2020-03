Сделайте пожалуйста. Местоимения поставить

Гость: Гость:

1. Who phoned Jill? 2. Who likes spaghetti so much? 3. When can we start working? 4. What was the easiest? 5. Where did Janet meet her friend? 6. With who doesn't Molly want to dance? 7. What did Megan's worry about? 8. How many times have you seen this cartoon? 9.On what floor has her boyfriend's family got a flat? 10. When is it not hot in England? 11. Where Ann's cousins are going tonight? 12. Why was Jannat upset? 13. What would you like to listen? 14. By what did they go on an excursion? 15. From who did Molly borrow money?