Сделайте предложения отрицательными 1 she thinks about you 2Jane wanted to buy some fruit 3 I shell see you tomorrow 4 they are walking little Alice 5 I come home late 6 I am waiting for you 7 I get up early 8 She under...

Английский язык

Сделайте предложения отрицательными 1 she thinks about you 2Jane wanted to buy some fruit 3 I shell see you tomorrow 4 they are walking little Alice 5 I come home late 6 I am waiting for you 7 I get up early 8 She understood well

