Share your impressions of your first day at school this year.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My impressions from the first day of school was very optimistic.Everything went in friendly atmosphere,everyone was happy to see each other that day.Each shared their impressions about the rest,and in General spoke on various topics.I was very happy this day
