Английский язык

Complete the sentances with the derivatives of the words on the taught. 1. Yesterday the weather was cold but 2.We spend our holidays in the country . 3. I know the name of the architect but I don't know the names of the 4.At the Of the 12th century all the buildings were on the territory of the Kremlin 5. People built the first wall around the Kremlin to defend Moscow from the enemies . 6. Sergey is interested in sports . He is a good and he plays football fairly well. 7. They were walking very and I told them they could miss their train Слова , которые надо вставить Build Sun Usual Build Begin Wood Swim Slow

