Слова что - бы вставить: Transported, ruled, attended, conquered, ended, were, lived, had, discovered, worked, invented, dated back. 1. In 1911, an American explorer, Hiram Bingham ............. the lost city of Machu Picchu i...

Английский язык

Слова что - бы вставить: Transported, ruled, attended, conquered, ended, were, lived, had, discovered, worked, invented, dated back. 1. In 1911, an American explorer, Hiram Bingham ............. the lost city of Machu Picchu in Peru with the help of local rafmers. 2.The city ................. to 1450. 3 The emperor................ the Inca Empire with his army. 4. They ............... as farmers and craftsmen. They grew corn, potatoes, tomatoes, beans and peppers. 5 The Incas ....................... in stone houses. 6 They also great engineers and architects. 7 They ................... beautiful temples. 8 The Incas ................... food with the use of animals. 9 Only boys from the upper classes ................. school. 10 The Incas .................... many wind instruments, like the panpipe flute. 11 They ....................... an Andean population of around 12,000,000 people within a period of 100 years. 12 In 1572, the Incan Empire ......................... after the Spanish killed the last Incan ruler, Tupac Amaru. Помогите пожалуйста

