Слова что - бы вставить: Transported, ruled, attended, conquered, ended, were, lived, had, discovered, worked, invented, dated back. 1. In 1911, an American explorer, Hiram Bingham ............. the lost city of Machu Picchu i...

Английский язык
Слова что - бы вставить: Transported, ruled, attended, conquered, ended, were, lived, had, discovered, worked, invented, dated back. 1. In 1911, an American explorer, Hiram Bingham ............. the lost city of Machu Picchu in Peru with the help of local rafmers. 2.The city ................. to 1450. 3 The emperor................ the Inca Empire with his army. 4. They ............... as farmers and craftsmen. They grew corn, potatoes, tomatoes, beans and peppers. 5 The Incas ....................... in stone houses. 6 They also great engineers and architects. 7 They ................... beautiful temples. 8 The Incas ................... food with the use of animals. 9 Only boys from the upper classes ................. school. 10 The Incas .................... many wind instruments, like the panpipe flute. 11 They ....................... an Andean population of around 12,000,000 people within a period of 100 years. 12 In 1572, the Incan Empire ......................... after the Spanish killed the last Incan ruler, Tupac Amaru. Помогите пожалуйста
Conquered dated back ruled worked lived had transported attended invented were ended
