Сочинение "Мой день в школе". Пожалуйста, помогите!!! 7 предложений достаточно

My first day at school was not so lucky as my parents expected. When we was aproaching to school a heavy rain suddenly began and my beatuful hairdress became wet. My mother was upset very much. But I did not pay any attention at the rain. I saw that our teacher was a very beatiful young woman, she was clever and kind, and I liked her very much. She showed us our classroom, the school library, the canteen and the gymnasium. Then she told us about our future lessons. I remember that all things she told us were very interesting for me