Read the conversation. Then look at the answers below and write the correct answer in each space. Tessa: Hello, Robert. I (►) haven't seen you for ages. Robert: Hello, Tessa. Great to see you. What have you (1)…………………………… doi...

Английский язык

Read the conversation. Then look at the answers below and write the correct answer in each space. Tessa: Hello, Robert. I (►) haven't seen you for ages. Robert: Hello, Tessa. Great to see you. What have you (1)…………………………… doing lately? Tessa: (2)………………………….. just started a new job in computer software. Robert: You (3)……………………………. working for Tuffex Plastics when we last met. Tessa: That's right. I hadn't (4)……………………….. working there long before I got fed up. 1 (5)…………………….. realized what a horrible job it would be. But what about you? (6)…………………. you found a job? Robert: Well, six months ago I (7) working for a car hire company, but then they (8)………… bankrupt. So I'm out of work now. (9)……….. been looking around for another job. Tessa: Well, I'm sure you'll find one soon. ► a) didn't b) hadn't c) haven't d) wasn't a) been b) had c) has d) was a) I'd b) I'll c) I'm d) I've a) did b) had c) have d) were a) be b) been c) done d) had a) didn't b) hadn't c) haven't d) wasn't a) Did b) Had c) Have d) Were a) been b) had c) have d) was a) go b) going c) gone d) went a) I'd b) I'll c) I'm d) I've

