Сочинение my bedroom с предлогами

Гость: Гость:

My bedroom is very light and large. There is a sofa on the right. Next to the sofa there is a yellow nightstand. You can see a vase with flowers on my dresser. On the left side of the dresser there is a window. And next to the window there is my desk where I do my homework. Of course, I have a computer desk with my new net-book which connected to Internet. Along the long wall of my bedroom there is a book-case with many shelves for books and CD-disks. There are some posters with my favorite pop-singers on the walls. And in the middle of thebed room there is a colorful carpet. I love my bedroom!