Сочинение my bedroom с предлогами
Английский язык
Сочинение my bedroom с предлогами
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My bedroom is very light and large. There is a sofa on the right. Next to the sofa there is a yellow nightstand. You can see a vase with flowers on my dresser. On the left side of the dresser there is a window. And next to the window there is my desk where I do my homework. Of course, I have a computer desk with my new net-book which connected to Internet. Along the long wall of my bedroom there is a book-case with many shelves for books and CD-disks. There are some posters with my favorite pop-singers on the walls. And in the middle of thebed room there is a colorful carpet. I love my bedroom!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Для приготовления напитка смешали кофе двух сортов: 2 кг кофе арабика по 65 руб. за 1 кг и 6 кг кофе мокко. найдите цену кофе мокко если цена получ...
Окружающий мир
ИЗ БАКА КОТОРЫЙ СТОЯЛ НА УЛИЦЕ ЗИМОЙ НАЛИЛИ ПОЛНЫЙ БИДОН КЕРОСИНА. КОГДА БИДОН ПОСТОЯЛ В ТЕПЛЕ НА ПОЛУ ОБРАЗОВАЛАСЬ ЛУЖИЦА ИЗ КЕРОСИНА . ПОЧЕМУ ЭТО...
Обществознание