Сочинение на английском что я делал на каникулах из 10 предложений

My winter vacation passed wonderfully. This year heavy snow covered the ground, so there was no time to get bored. Together with friends we drove in a sleigh, made snowmen, played snowballs and just had fun. In the evening I watched TV, talked on the phone with friends and occasionally played on the computer. The second week my family took me to a winter resort. I don’t ski very well, so it was hard in the beginning to learn how to ski down mountain slopes. But the next day, I learned to keep balance and fell to the ground only a few times. At a ski resort we spent 4 days. During this period I managed to make friends and girlfriends, with whom now I keep in touch and correspond through the internet. We hope to see one another again at the same place next year.