Сочинение на английском - мой герой

I like reading and spent a lot of time with the books. They open a world full of mysteries and adventures to me. Books can show the manners and customs of other countries and continents, broaden the mind and increases the one’s vocabulary. In general, reading is a very rewarding hobby.I like to read the adventure novels and detective stories. They capture my attention and imagination. One of my favorite books is the series of stories about the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. The author of these wonderful books is A. Conan Doyle.My favorite character is the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes. He's smart, insightful, and resourceful. In crisis situations he doesn’t lose composure and avoids panicking. Holmes can unravel the complex puzzles and always finds the culprit. He invented the deductive method of investigating mysteries and crimes. This method is based on reasoning, observation and attention to detail. The brave detective uses his method and reveals all the mysteries. I admire his intelligence, logic, fearless and faith in the scientific progress. So I can confidently say that my favorite hero is Sherlock Holmes.