Сочинение на английском : моя коллекция монет

1) Everyone in our world has his favorite hobby. 2) It can be, for example: painting, dancing, computer games and so on. 3) Now I would like to tell you about my hobby – I prefer to collect coins. 4) One can say that it is not an interesting or fascinating hobby but I do not think so. 5) It is such a pleasure to be busy with my collection for hours! 6) I sort coins out, clean them, lay them into albums and admire the result of my actions. 7) There are different coins in my collection. 8) One can find foreign currency, anniversary editions of coins, and even some coins with mistakes (they are the most valuable) in my albums. 9) Looking at coins one can see historical changes in life of a nation: meaningful dates, people and events that left their mark in the history. 10) I think it is more than astonishing to hold a part of the history in your arms. (Цифры писать не обязательно)