Сочинение на тему "Одежда"(10 предложений)
Man chooses when and what to wear, do not always realize that seeking to make more expressive, or invisible, some features, its psychological and social qualities, and are just playing a big role on the impact of human clothing. Items of clothing are the first signs of group membership. An understanding of their place in a social hierarchy, the group in the whole system of social relations determines the nature of communication and interaction. In the old days it was so important that people appropriate social status were required to wear clothing rigorously defined. For example, in ancient China wore yellow clothes only the emperor, and if any of the subjects made attempts to measure the yellow robe, he could pay for it with his life. In medieval Europe, the church in clothes dictated almost everything: the length and width of the dress, the length of toe shoes, the number and nature of the decorations for a representative of every social class. It is clear that for clothes once a resident of the Middle Ages could determine the social status of each person.
Clothing is needed for each. It is different.Dresses, skirts, jeans, shirts, turtlenecks shorts - all the clothes.The clothes are made of different fabrics.Each person has different tastes.so the clothes are different.Some people like bright clothes ... someone sober shades.Girls wear dresses and boys jeans or pants.Fashion changes.With the changing times, and clothing.Coming up with new things.The clothes are not only people but also to some animals such as dogs.
