Сочинение по английскому на человека Чеиз остин помогите пожалуйстаа!!!

Birthday: 03.10.1989 yearAge: 27 years Citizenship: United States Related: Chase, Austin, Chase AustinBiographyPreviously, Austin worked with the teams 'Hendrick Motorsports' and 'Rusty Wallace, Inc.', he currently serves as the competitions 'Firestone Indy Lights' series. Chase Austin was born on October 3, 1989, his father - African American and his mother - white. Austin lives in Mooresville, North Carolina (Mooresville, North Carolina), and even his house in Eudora, Kansas (Eudora, Kansas), where his mother is.Chase took up racing at the age of eight years, however, while he rode on an old and battered the map, which he built with his father. When he was a little older, it has gained more than 60 victories in the competition karts since the late 90's to early 2000's. In 2001, he was involved in micro-sprintkarov races and won 16 of the competition for two years. Then the young racer sprintkary switched to normal size for off-road racing and the latest car models, designed for both asphalt and off-road. Speaking in the state of Kansas (Kansas), Austin won more than 100 races on the cards, and drain sprintkarah carts.