Сочинение про аквариум на английском языке

The aquarium is home for fish, and in this house they felt good, the aquarium must be kept clean and tidy. It is necessary to change the water, clean the bottom and sides from green plaque, to monitor the health of the inhabitants of this little world, because one sick fish can infect the rest. Aquariums come in different shapes and sizes: small and large, round and rectangular. There are aquariums are simply huge - they are the major representatives of river and marine fauna. So is our city aquarium, where you can see amazing overseas not only fish, but turtles and even a crocodile. A wonderful decoration for any aquarium are all sorts of algae, as well as small models of castles, terracotta "amphorae", model wrecks. Some aquarists pose behind glass now underwater Kingdom. Scientists say the aquarium in the house is not just an amusing hobby for one person. Watching the fish, even the weary can relax, rejuvenate, worried - calm down. Home aquarium helps to get rid of anxiety and stress. Thus, a simple hobby contributes to maintaining the health of many people.