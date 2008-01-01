Сочинение про певицу нюшу на английском языке

Гость: Гость:

Anna Vladimirovna Shurochkina (Russian: Анна Владимировна Шурочкина, born 15 August 1990), better known by her stage name Nyusha (Ню́ша) is a Russian singer-songwriter. She's considered one of the most successful singers in Russia, with eight number one singles (holding the record of most N° 1 singles ever in Russia) and a big popularity in media. She presented the 12 Russian points at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, which went to Armenia At age 11 she began performing on stage as the group Grizli. The group toured in Russia and Germany. At age 17 she changed her name from Anna to Nyusha.[1] Nyusha, 2011 2007–2009: Early career In 2008 Nyusha took seventh place in the international contest New Wave 2008 and also wrote the final song of the heroine in the dubbed version of the film Enchanted. In 2009, she released her first single Вою на луну (Voyu na lunu) or in English Howl at the moon. Her composition won Song of the Year - 2009. At the concert Europa Plus Live 2009 she introduced the new songs Angel in Russian and the English Why? [2] 2010–2011: Выбирать чудо (Choosing a Miracle) and popularity growth Edit In 2010 Nyusha released her second single Не перебивай (Do not Interrupt). The song became the most popular Russian-language hit in April 2010. The singer was nominated for the award Muz-TV 2010 in the category Breakthrough of the Year. Later in the year she also released the album Выбирать чудо (Choosing a Miracle). The third single is the album title, and peaked at number 1 in Russia by the end of 2010 and beginning of 2011, and is one of her most successful songs to date. It's also one of her most viewed videos on YouTube. In 2011, she released three new singles: Больно (It Hurts) and Выше (Higher). These are the fourth and fifth singles from her debut album, Выбирать чудо. Both singles were number 1 in Russia, scoring her third and fourth number one singles respectively. She also released Plus Pres (We can make it right), a duet with the French Gilles Luka. On 22 March Nyusha was nominated for the MUZ-TV in 2011, in the categories of Best Singer and Best Album. In October, Nyusha won the nomination of Best Russian Act on the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011. In December, the magazine Billboard included the song Выбирать чудо (Choosing a Miracle) in its list of the top publishing songs in 2011, and the song Больно (It Hurts) in the most impressive and memorable Russian pop songs in the last 20 years. 2012–2015: Further success and development Edit In January 2012, the song Выше began to occupy the top position in many charts around Russia. On April 28 she gave a concert in the famous Crocus City Hall in Moscow, because of her first tour promoting her debut album Выбирать чудо During the concert, the singer released three new songs: two singles (Воспоминание and Объединение) and a duet with her father (You are my life). A month before the show, March 28 Nyusha was nominated again for the MUZ-TV Awards 2012 in two categories (Best Song (for Выше) and Best Female Artist). The award ceremony was held on 1 June in SC Olympic. The singer won "Best Song". The same month she released officially the song Воспоминание (Memories), topping the charts in Russia and Ukraine, becoming her fifth and first number one in those countries respectively. It is considered her most successful song to date and her most popular one. Also, this song was on top of the TopHit Weekly Audience Choice for 19 consecutive weeks, more than any other in the history of the site. From 6 September the music channels started to promote the video of the song. On 27 November premiered the video for Это Новый Год (It's New Year). The song was part of the soundtrack of the animated film The Snow Queen. On 1 December Nyusha won two awards: the Gramophone Golden Radio of Russia (for the song Воспоминание), and a diploma from the festival Song of the Year 2012 (for the song Выше). In March 2013 she released the song Наедине (Alone) as the second single of her second studio album, expected to be released by the end of the year. This song also topped the charts in Russia, becoming the sixth single to achieve it. In autumn, the singer paired with Maxim Shabalin took part in the show Ice age 2013 on the First channel, but at the 12th stage, the pair left the project. On 5 October, as part of the TV show The Hit, premiere of the song A Feather. On 22 February 2014 the Russian branch of the online store, iTunes premiere of the song Only and pre-order the album Union. 22 April 2014 saw the release of the album The Union and on April 26 at the Arena Moscow club held its presentation. 19 May 2014 released the video for the song Only. On 31 May 2014 in Crocus city Hall hosted premium channel RU.TV the furniture won in the nomination The Best singer. In April 2015 the single Where you are, there am I was released in the online store iTunes, and in June, the premiere of the video for this song