Сочинения по английскому на тему : заповедник

Гость: Гость:

We live in the large world, but today we will talk about our small world - protected nature. Reserve is this place on nature, where animals the quantity of that diminishes instantly dwell. Therefore people thought of reserves specially for those animals that need help. Reserves are built for patients, little, injured and defenceless beasts. But most important, that life of these animals is unindifferent people. They were able to bring up in itself those feelings that helped animals to find a new house, new family and new friends : kindness, attention, heartiness. To date very much reserves all over the world. But people must not violate the biological chain of life of animals, it is therefore important, that they were built in a suitable for life climate.