Сочинения по английскому на тему : заповедник
Английский язык
Сочинения по английскому на тему : заповедник
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
We live in the large world, but today we will talk about our small world - protected nature. Reserve is this place on nature, where animals the quantity of that diminishes instantly dwell. Therefore people thought of reserves specially for those animals that need help. Reserves are built for patients, little, injured and defenceless beasts. But most important, that life of these animals is unindifferent people. They were able to bring up in itself those feelings that helped animals to find a new house, new family and new friends : kindness, attention, heartiness. To date very much reserves all over the world. But people must not violate the biological chain of life of animals, it is therefore important, that they were built in a suitable for life climate.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
В строке 56 печатных знаков а на странице -36 строк.Сколько печатных знаков уместится на 64 страницах?
Математика
Расшифруйте запись: ЩУКА ⋅ 6 = АКУЛА; ЩУКА : 6 = УХА. Одинаковые буквы - это одинаковые цифры, разные буквы - разные цифры. Может ли буква А приним...
Математика
Пчелы собирают нектар с клеверного поля - в 1200 м от пасики и с луга - в 600 м от пасеки От поля до пасеки пчела летит на 2 минут дольше чем от лу...