Английский язык
Содержание учебного задания:выберите правильную форму причастия, определите его функцию и переведите на русский язык. 1. The book was so (exciting / excited) that I couldn’t put it down. 2. I thought the interview went well, so I was very (disappointing / disappointed) not to get the job. 3. I didn’t want to tell my sister that I’d borrowed her car, as I knew she would be (annoying / annoyed). 4. I wasn’t looking forward to studying history, but in the end I thought it was (fascinated / fascinating). 5. I just sat in front of the TV all evening. My day had been really (tiring / tired). 6. Failing my driving test was one of the most (disappointing / disappointed) experiences of my life. 7. I wish he’d be quiet. He’s so (annoying / annoyed). 8. After watching the documentary on global warming, we all left a bit (depressing / depressed). 9. Many people think hill walking is very energetic, but I find it very (relaxing / relaxed). 10. The children were really (exciting / excited) about opening their presents.
1. The book was so exciting that I couldn’t put it down. 2. I thought the interview went well, so I was very disappointed not to get the job. 3. I didn’t want to tell my sister that I’d borrowed her car, as I knew she would be annoyed. 4. I wasn’t looking forward to studying history, but in the end I thought it was fascinating. 5. I just sat in front of the TV all evening. My day had been really tiring. 6. Failing my driving test was one of the most disappointing experiences of my life. 7. I wish he’d be quiet. He’s so annoying. 8. After watching the documentary on global warming, we all left a bit depressed. 9. Many people think hill walking is very energetic, but I find it very relaxing. 10. The children were really excited about opening their presents. 1. Книга была настолько захватывающей, что я не мог отложить её. 2. Я думал, что интервью прошло хорошо, так что я был очень разочарован, не получив работу. 3. Я не хотел говорить сестре, что взял ее машину, так как знал, что она будет недовольна. 4. Я не хотел изучать историю, но в конце концов нашёл это очень интересным. 5. Я просто сел перед телевизором на весь вечер. Мой день был очень утомительным. 6. Провал экзамена по вождению был одним из самых разочаровывающих событий в моей жизни. 7. Хоть бы он утихомирился. Он так раздражает. 8. После просмотра документального фильма о глобальном потеплении, мы все остались немного подавленными. 9. Многие люди думают, что ходьба в горах очень трудна, но я нахожу её очень успокаивающей. 10. Дети были полны нетерпения перед тем, как открыть свои подарки.
