Содержание учебного задания:выберите правильную форму причастия, определите его функцию и переведите на русский язык. 1. The book was so (exciting / excited) that I couldn’t put it down. 2. I thought the interview went well, ...

Английский язык

Содержание учебного задания:выберите правильную форму причастия, определите его функцию и переведите на русский язык. 1. The book was so (exciting / excited) that I couldn’t put it down. 2. I thought the interview went well, so I was very (disappointing / disappointed) not to get the job. 3. I didn’t want to tell my sister that I’d borrowed her car, as I knew she would be (annoying / annoyed). 4. I wasn’t looking forward to studying history, but in the end I thought it was (fascinated / fascinating). 5. I just sat in front of the TV all evening. My day had been really (tiring / tired). 6. Failing my driving test was one of the most (disappointing / disappointed) experiences of my life. 7. I wish he’d be quiet. He’s so (annoying / annoyed). 8. After watching the documentary on global warming, we all left a bit (depressing / depressed). 9. Many people think hill walking is very energetic, but I find it very (relaxing / relaxed). 10. The children were really (exciting / excited) about opening their presents.

Автор: Гость